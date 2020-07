At least three persons are confirmed dead, and several others injured, and rushed to hospital in critical condition, following a bloody accident that occurred along a section of the Rosehall main road in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday afternoon.

The police who are presently on the scene were unable to give the identity of the deceased but confirmed that the accident occurred in the vicinity of the Iberostar Resort.

It is reported that shortly after 5:30 pm, two men were traveling in a motor car along the Rosehall main road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided in a minibus.

The impact of the crash resulted in the driver of the minibus and two occupants of the motor car being killed on the spot.

Several other persons travelling in the bus also received injuries and had to be treated at the hospital.