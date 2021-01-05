At illegal party for 50, woman charged

A fifty-year-old woman from Portland has been charged under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) after police aid they warned her and then later saw some 150 people gathered at a party.

She is Carline Miller, a businesswoman of Shanty Town, Berrydale district in Portland.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that Miller was warned for breaching the DRMA and Noise Abatement Act about 7:30 p.m., Sunday, January 3. Shortly after about 11: 35 p.m., the same night, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw about one hundred and fifty persons gathered at the said location.

Miller was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before the Portland Parish Court.