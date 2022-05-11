Ashley Graham strips down for latest shoot: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before’

Ashley graham is stripping down for her latest partnership with Spanx.

The supermodel and mother of three posed nude for the underwear and shapewear brand to put its latest fabric innovation to the test. The revealing photo is now displayed on a billboard in Los Angeles which reads, “There’s a nude of Ashley Graham beneath this fabric.”

The cheeky advertisement is meant to show off the opacity of Spanx’s latest launch of white pants that are said to have 100% opacity. Graham told People that she “didn’t believe it” until she tried a pair on herself.

“I had a fitting and I wore black granny panties on purpose, and sure enough, I put on the pants, I bent over in front of the mirror, and I screamed to my assistant, ‘You can’t see the underwear!'” Graham said of the non-see-through pants.

She was so impressed that she was willing to go naked behind a sheet of fabric.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before,” she told the publication. “I’m trying to remember — I’ve been modeling for so long — but I don’t think I’ve ever been naked.”

While a nude billboard is a first for the 34-year-old model, showing off her skin isn’t a rarity, especially when it comes to her authentic approach to social media. Throughout her recent pregnancy and after the birth of her twin boys, Malachi and Roman, Graham hasn’t shied away from posting photos of her body.

“My body has changed so much,” she told People, noting that she shot for Spanx just three and a half months postpartum. “I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again.”

And although she said that she “felt good mentally” going into the shoot, she still practiced her affirmations before stepping in front of the camera. “[I] had a little talk with [myself] in the mirror,” she recalled. “I said, ‘Everything’s gonna be OK. You look fantastic.'”

