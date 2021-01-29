Another Homeless Man Dies from Chop Wounds at Hospital, Following Murder of Four Others in Downtown Kingston.

The Kingston Central police have confirmed that another homeless man who was chopped almost to death during the brutal attack on six homeless men in downtown Kingston, four of whom died on the spot, succumbed to his wounds at hospital on Thursday, January 28. at hospital.

Investigators say the incident occurred between late Sunday night into late Monday morning, in the downtown area of Spanish Town Road, and the Remand Centre.

Reports by the Half Way three police are that shortly after 6:00 am, on Monday morning, January 25, residents in the downtown area of Sutton and Hanover Street, alerted the police after they stumbled upon the bodies of four men, which were lying in pool of blood with multiple chop wounds.

Upon visiting the location the scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue.

About two hours later, the lawmen were again summoned to another scene at a plaza in the Half Way three area, where two other men were discovered suffering from severe chop wounds. They were rushed to hospital where they were treated and admitted in critical condition.

Residents have so far theorized that the men may have been chopped to death by another mentally challenged man, who frequents the downtown Kingston community, and was last seen with a machete, on Sunday afternoon.

Following the gruesome attack and cold-blooded murder, Prime minister Andrew Holness, who condemn the attack reported that a deportee was taken into connection with the murder of three of the victims, while the death of the fourth victim is still ongoing.