Ananda Alert for Clarendon Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Shantel Fearon of
Summerfield district, Chapleton in Clarendon who has been missing since Saturday, March 11.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Chapleton Police are that about 1:30 p.m., Shantel left home to purchase some items at the shop; however, she did not return. At the time she went missing she was wearing a pink and white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of grey slippers.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shantel Fearon is being asked to contact the Chapleton Police at 876-987-2244, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.