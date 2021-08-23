American Pregnant Woman Dies of COVID-19

2nd person dies of COVID-19 in Jamaica
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A pregnant American guest of a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland reportedly died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James on Monday morning.

According to reports, the 34 year-old pregnant visitor, who was tested positive for Covid-19, was transferred from the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover to Cornwall Regional Hospital.

She reportedly arrived at the hotel on August 11 and was scheduled to depart on August 16.

However, based on travel requirements to return to USA, she did an Antigen test on August 14 which came back positive.

Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book