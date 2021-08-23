American Pregnant Woman Dies of COVID-19

A pregnant American guest of a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland reportedly died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James on Monday morning.

According to reports, the 34 year-old pregnant visitor, who was tested positive for Covid-19, was transferred from the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover to Cornwall Regional Hospital.

She reportedly arrived at the hotel on August 11 and was scheduled to depart on August 16.

However, based on travel requirements to return to USA, she did an Antigen test on August 14 which came back positive.

