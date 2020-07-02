After a Black protester is killed in Omaha, witnesses claim a rushed investigation ignored signs of the shooter’s allegedly racist past

More than 300 people have been arrested in Omaha since Friday, May 29, when the city of less than 500,000 was swept up in the tidal wave of protests against police brutality and systemic racism that had erupted in Minneapolis after the brutal killing by police of an unarmed Black man named George Floyd.

Jake Gardner, the white bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black protester, on the second night of unrest in Omaha — Saturday, May 30 — wasn’t one of them.

Within just 36 hours of the shooting, Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine announced that criminal charges would not be filed, finding that Gardner — a 38-year-old ex-Marine with an expired concealed carry permit — had shot Scurlock in self-defense. Gardner, who’d been taken into police custody for questioning the night of the shooting, was released the following night without even being booked into the jail.

The move was, predictably, met with backlash, fueling more protests, including outside Kleine’s house. Within days, under pressure from community leaders, Kleine agreed to call for a grand jury to review the case, while still maintaining that he believed he’d made the right decision. A special prosecutor has since been appointed, though it’s unclear when exactly the investigation will begin, as the process of convening a grand jury is reportedly expected to take a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The quick decision not to file charges in the context of this shooting was viewed by many in the community as an example of the ingrained racism within the criminal justice system that has been the subject of nationwide protests, including the one Scurlock had participated in the night he was killed. And while Kleine’s call to convene a grand jury has been welcomed by Scurlock’s family and community leaders alike, many in Omaha have been left feeling angry and disappointed by what they view as a failure by local law enforcement to consider all pertinent evidence and information, including Gardner’s background and reputation, before apparently siding with his version of events and letting him go.

In addition to several witnesses who said they made repeated attempts to provide police with crucial information in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Yahoo News spoke to more than half a dozen people, including former employees and patrons of Gardner’s bar, the Hive, who gave firsthand accounts of racist comments and discriminatory policies they say Gardner used. Two family members also offered unique insight into the unabashedly racist culture in which, they say, Gardner was raised.

Describing her initial reaction to the news that Gardner would not be charged, one of his relatives told Yahoo News: “Whatever happened, if they let him go that quickly, they are not looking at all at the rest of it.”

Source: Yahoo