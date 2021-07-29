Africa is the New Tourism Frontier – Says Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica; July 28, 2021: Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett and newly appointed Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Maureen Tamuno, share a special COVID-19 greeting as she paid a courtesy call on the Minister, on July 27, 2021. During the session, Minister Bartlett emphasized that Africa is the new frontier for tourism, as his ministry is actively working to strengthen ties between Jamaica and the continent of Africa. The Minister and High Commissioner discussed increasing air connectivity between Jamaica and Nigeria and the establishment of a satellite Centre for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) based in Jamaica.

This discussion comes on the heels of a recent visit to Kenya, where Minister Bartlett, who is also Co-Chair of the GTRCMC and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and Chairman of the GTRCMC – Eastern Africa, Najib Balala signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will pave the way for the two centres to work together to develop policy and conduct relevant research on destination preparedness, management, and recovery.