A Unified Approach in The Fight To Contain Covid-19

His Worship, the Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, presented 1,000 medical masks to the Chief Executive Officer of the Cornwall Regional Hospital, Mr. Errol Greene. The donation forms part of a 10,000 donation of masks received recently by Mayor Davis from the Chinese City, Yiwu which is a sister city to Montego Bay.Mr. Greene expressed thanks for the donation, which he said will play a vital role in operations at Cornwall Regional Hospital, the premiere health institution in Western Jamaica.

For his part, Mayor Davis said he was very happy to “share the love” which Montego Bay received from its sister city, Yiwu, and expressed optimism that very soon COVID-19 will be under full control. He again issued a call to residents to continue to observe the COVID-19 protocols which is a major plank in the fight against COVID-19. In picture Mayor Davis (2nd left) and Mr. Green (4th right) share the occasion with members of staff of the Cornwall Regional Hospital.