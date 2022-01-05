A giant of a man has passed – Montego Bay Chamber salutes James Moss-Solomon

Montego Bay, St. James, January 4, 2022:- The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry is saddened by news of the death of former Jamaica Chamber of Commerce president, James Moss-Solomon.

Mr. Moss-Solomon was a strong supporter of education in western Jamaica, playing a pivotal role in the establishment and the sustainability of the Mona School of Business Management (MSBM) Western Jamaica Campus (WJC) in Montego Bay.

“His strong support of the development of quality executive leaders in the west, signaled to us the business community that he cared about the future of those who would manage the region,” said Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI).

Silvera further stated that research shows Moss-Solomon’s selflessness, making himself available for students who had their varied projects conducted on organisations in western Jamaica.

He was very sociable and had a wealth of practical leadership knowledge that he willingly imparted.

This was confirmed by Chamber member Sandra March who shared that the late businessman and mentor, led to the development of strong student-lecturer-mentorship relations for the school’s executive students.

“His legacy impacted the MSBM western campus and will certainly live on,” said March.

Moss-Solomon who was the executive in residence for MSBM and the link between the school and the business community was described as a giant of a man, who made people no matter what strata of the society they were from, very comfortable.