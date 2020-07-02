Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the number on record to 707.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness says the five new cases are all imported, having arrived from the United States recently. Three of the five are Jamaicans.
707 COVID-19 cases in Jamaics
