Jamaica News: Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, November 29 and one person died from the disease.

The death of an 87-year-old man from Westmoreland brought to 257, the number of fatalities from COVID-19.

The 54 new cases included people between 12 and 83 years old and took the number to 10,763. The highest numbers were from Kingston and St Andrew, 14 and St Catherine, 11.

Seventy people are hospitalized by the disease, nine of them are critical.