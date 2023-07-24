4 men shot, one fatally, in clash outside NYC lounge

July 24, 2023

Four men were shot – one fatally – during a fight that spilled out of a Bronx lounge early Monday, cops said.

The gunfire broke out around 2:45 a.m. during the clash near Kama Restaurant & Lounge on East Burnside Avenue near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope neighborhood, authorities said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the torso and rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name was not immediately released pending family notification.

Police investigate at the taped-off scene outside Kama Restaurant & Lounge, where four men were shot -- one fatally --- early Monday.
Three other men, 23, 37 and 32, were also hurt in the early-morning violence, cops said.
A 23-year-old man was also blasted in the leg and taken to St. Barnabas, and a 37-year-old man was struck in the foot and hospitalized at Lincoln Medical Center, cops said. Both are listed in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man later showed up at Montefiore Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back, and investigators determined he was wounded during the same incident, police said.

He, too, was listed in stable condition.

It remains unclear who the intended target was in the Monday morning shooting.
The exact nature of the dispute is unclear, and police could not confirm who was the intended target in the early-morning violence.

No arrests have been made. Police could not immediately confirm whether the shots were fired inside or outside of the hotspot.

 

 

