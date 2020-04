Jamaica News: Three men were arrested and charged for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act and Road Traffic Act in the Old Harbour Police area of St Catherine on Monday.

The men are identified as:

• Orville Wilkie, 30-year-old, mechanic of Church Pen district,

• Roderick Webby, 19-year-old of Grove Farm district,

• DeAndre Jackson, 18-year-old of Gutters district, Old Harbour all in St Catherine

Reports are that at about 9:00 pm the men were seen driving a motorcycle in Old Harbour when they were signalled to stop. The men reportedly disobeyed and drove off.

They were intercepted and arrested. The motorcycles were unregistered, lacked fitness and insurance.

They were offered bail.