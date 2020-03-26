26 COVID-19 Cases In Jamaica

Jamaica News: Jamaica has confirmed one additional case of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 26 to date.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the latest case was confirmed over the last 24 hours.

He said that the patient is a 70-year-old male from Clarendon,“who is the son-in-law of the one person who is deceased from COVID-19, to date, here in Jamaica.” He has no travel history.

Dr. Tufton was speaking at a digital press conference on Wednesday (March 25), at his offices in New Kingston.

He noted that of the 26 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Jamaica, 17 are imported, eight are import-related, and one is still under investigation. The youngest person to test positive is a 24-year-old while the oldest is 79 years old.

Some 514 persons have come into the island from a country of interest since January 31. Of that number, 14 are under quarantine in a government facility and 237 are under home quarantine.

The home quarantine numbers do not include the residents of Seven and Eight Miles in Bull Bay or those in Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon.

 

Source: JIS News

