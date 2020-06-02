“2 Of a Kind” Shows Love to Mothers with New Track

2 Of a Kind is a music duo set to take the industry by storm. Comprising brothers Shane and Shawn Stephens, the duo has been on the scene since 2001. Their most recent single “Kudos Mama” was quite appropriately released on Mother’s Day, May 10.

“It’s a salute to ours and other mothers all over the world. I hope that this single can reach the ears of every mama and people can get a feel of what we’re about,” Shane explained.

Mothers are the backbone of our society, they make constant sacrifices for us so it is only fitting that we did this track in honor of mothers everywhere,” expressed Shawn.

Produced under the duo’s own Kindemmusic label, the track has been receiving great feedback so far, with the pair receiving suggestions of a remix, which could come to fruition in the near future.

“We are very happy with the great feedback so far and we know it can only get better from here. We want our fans to know that we are about positive music that is impactful and can elevate the minds of our listeners,” Shane expressed.

Adopting a sound that mainly consists of Roots and Lovers Rock, 2 Of a Kind released their first album “Nubian Star” in 2004. With a few singles released between them, the duo’s second album came exactly 10 years later, named “From The Roots.” Following “Kudos Mama”, 2 Of a Kind is now working on the release of a brand new EP titled “She’s Bad” which is expected to drop in the next few months. In the meantime, fans can look forward to big things from the duo.

“We took a little break a few years ago and did some work in the field but now we are re-energized, poised and ready to sing for the world,” Shane added.

“Kudos Mama” can be streamed and purchased on platforms such as YouTube, Reggae Record and Juno Download.