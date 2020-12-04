19,000 Names Added to November 30 Voters’ List | Voter ID Card Renewal to Resume December 7

Jamaica News: Voters’ List was published as scheduled with a total of 1,932,083 electors. An additional 19,422 persons were added to the List and are now eligible to vote in future elections.

Voter ID Cards for electors added to the November 30, 2020 Voters’ List are scheduled to become available by mid-December and should be collected by electors at the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) office in the constituency where they live.

The public is also being advised that the Voter ID Card Renewal Exercise will resume on Monday, December 7, 2020. The process was postponed due to the emerging pandemic and the preparation and execution of the September 3 General Election.

Electors can expect to start receiving the new Voter ID card during the first quarter of 2021. In the interim, current Voter ID cards will remain valid until 2021.

All electors with Voter ID cards having issue dates of 2015 or earlier are required to request the renewal. No temporary Voter ID Card Renewal Centres will be established, therefore, electors will have to visit an EOJ constituency office to renew their information; that is have their photographs taken and their demographic information updated.

EOJ constituency offices will only facilitate renewals on weekdays, Mondays to Thursdays 8:30am to 3:30pm and on Fridays 8:30am to 2:00pm. For further information electors may contact the EOJ at (876) 922-0425-9, toll-free at 888 991 VOTE (8683) or email: [email protected]