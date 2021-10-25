18-year-old Tashay Stracham missing from,Spanish town,St catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 18-year-old Tashay Stracham otherwise called, ‘Renae’ of Diamond Avenue, Eltham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Saturday, October 23.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 1:50 p.m., Tashay was last seen at home wearing a dark green dress and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tashay Stracham is asked to contact the Spanish Town  Police at (876) 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

WRITTEN BY: ANANDA ALERT UNIT, NATIONAL CHILDREN’S REGISTRY
SOURCE: JIS news

