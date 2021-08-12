16-year-old Kasheama Donaldson otherwise called, ‘Mun Mun’ missing from,kingston

Sixteen-year-old Kasheama Donaldson otherwise called, ‘Mun Mun’ of Canary Avenue in Kingston 11 has been missing Tuesday, August 10.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Donaldson was last seen at home wearing a green merino, black shorts and a pair of blue slippers. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donaldson is asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

WRITTEN BY: ANANDA ALERT UNIT, NATIONAL CHILDREN’S REGISTRY

Source: JIS news