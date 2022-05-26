15-year-old Cawaynie Connell Missing, from Hanover

15-year-old Cawaynie Connell of Chambers Pen District, Lucea, Hanover, has been missing since Thursday, May 5.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Cawaynie was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cawaynie Connell is being asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876-956-2333, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.