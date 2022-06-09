15-year-old Brishee-Gay Channer Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Brishee-Gay Channer a Ward of the State at the Granville Child Care Facility who has been missing since Tuesday, June 07.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Brishee-Gay was last seen about 11:30 a.m., at the facility. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brishee-Gay Channer is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at 876-954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

