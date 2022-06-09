15-year-old Brishee-Gay Channer Missing

15-year-old Brishee-Gay Channer Missing
15-year-old Brishee-Gay Channer Missing

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Brishee-Gay Channer a Ward of the State at the Granville Child Care Facility who has been missing since Tuesday, June 07.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Brishee-Gay  was last seen about 11:30 a.m., at the facility. Her  mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brishee-Gay Channer is asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at 876-954-3222,  police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

Concrete Stain – Affi Mek It Out (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com