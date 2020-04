The House of Representatives, on Wednesday (April 15), approved two resolutions for the extensions of the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs), which were moved by National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang.

The two communities; Denham Town, Kingston and Mount Salem, St James’ will have the special operations extended by a further 60 days to June 20 and July 9, respectively.

The ZOSOs were declared in Mount Salem and Denham Town in September and October 2017, respectively.