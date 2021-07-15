Zodian Kerr Missing, from Chester Castle, Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Twenty-nine-year-old Zodian Kerr of Chester Castle, Hanover has been missing since Saturday, July 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ramble Police are that Kerr was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zodian Kerr is being asked to contact the Ramble Police at 876-824-4197, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist