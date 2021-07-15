Zodian Kerr Missing, from Chester Castle, Hanover

Twenty-nine-year-old Zodian Kerr of Chester Castle, Hanover has been missing since Saturday, July 10.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ramble Police are that Kerr was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zodian Kerr is being asked to contact the Ramble Police at 876-824-4197, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.