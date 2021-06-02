Ziggy Marley to receive Honorary Doctorate from a U.S College

Ziggy Marley is is to be conferred with an honorary doctorate during a commencement ceremony for Medgar Evers College, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Thursday.

The online ceremony will officially recognise 2,662 students in the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Medgar Evers College will also award honorary degrees to distinguished individuals whose lives exemplify the college’s shared principles of professional excellence and personal success.

Ziggy Marley, an eight-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist, and humanitarian, will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts.

He is the eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, with a career spanning 40 years as a musical pioneer, infusing reggae with funk, blues, rock, and other elements.

 

 

