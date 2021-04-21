Ziggy Marley Celebrates Earth with Nat Geo Concert

The pandemic can’t stop Ziggy Marley from celebrating the Earth.

The son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Rita Marley will be one of the highlights of Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming concert on Wednesday.

Marley will be joined at the concert by a number of other acts. A world premiere new music video will also air from My Morning Jacket.

Marley will pull out an acoustic guitar and sing a song appropriate for the event: “I Don’t Wanna Live On Mars” from his 2014 album “Fly Rasta.”

The special will be seen this evening on National Geographic’s YouTube channel and website.

