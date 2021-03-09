ZAYN calls out The Recording Academy: “F–k the Grammys and everyone associated”

ZAYN has called out The Recording Academy in a new post on social media.

In a tweet shared this evening (March 9), the former One Direction singer wrote: “Fuck the grammys and everyone associated.”

He continued: “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

It’s not clear exactly what prompted the outburst from ZAYN as hasn’t released an album within the eligibility period for this year’s Grammys, unless he’s referring to ‘Flames’, his collaborative single with R3hab and Jungleboi which was released in November 2019.

Failing that, Zayn’s comments could be in response to his lack of nominations in the past.

His only Grammy nod was in 2017 for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, the 50 Shades Darker song he performed with Taylor Swift; it was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer isn’t the only artist to call out the Grammys as of late. In November, The Weeknd expressed he was unhappy after he failed to receive any nominations for the forthcoming awards for his latest album, ‘After Hours’.