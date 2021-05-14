Zaro Shot and Killed, in Orange, St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James police are reporting that 43-year-old Ryan Johnson, otherwise called ‘Zaro’ who resides in Maldon community in St James, was shot and killed by armed men, along a section of Orange main road in the parish, on Tuesday, May 11.

Reports from the Maroon Town police are that about 10:30 pm, residents living in the community summoned the police after hearing a barrage of gunshots being fired.

On arrival at the location, Johnson was seen lying along the roadway, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....