Zaro Shot and Killed, in Orange, St James

The St James police are reporting that 43-year-old Ryan Johnson, otherwise called ‘Zaro’ who resides in Maldon community in St James, was shot and killed by armed men, along a section of Orange main road in the parish, on Tuesday, May 11.

Reports from the Maroon Town police are that about 10:30 pm, residents living in the community summoned the police after hearing a barrage of gunshots being fired.

On arrival at the location, Johnson was seen lying along the roadway, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.