Zandre Roye & Jodi Munn-Barrow top Easter Jamboree Golf Tournament

Zandre Roye and Jodi Munn-Barrow topped the Jamaica Golf Association’s (JGA) Easter Jamboree golf tournament at the Upton Estate Golf & Country Club in St. Ann. Roye won by six strokes over the reigning national amateur golf champion Oshae Haye, while Munn-Barrow was the only female player in the Ladies 0-12 handicap category.
Roye carded two under par 69 on day one including four birdies and two bogeys with the final birdie on hole number sixteen. On the second day he shot two over par 73 while posting three birdies but sent down five bogeys to end the tournament on even par 142. He also scored his final birdie of the second day on hole number sixteen.
“The game plan for the week was just to manage the game as best as possible, try to keep big numbers off the card, hit as much greens in regulation as possible and I think I did that the first day pretty well. (I) didn’t put as how I wanted to the first day but I hit fifteen out of eighteen greens, shot two under par. I had a six-shot lead going into the second day so it was all about maintaining that lead, try and minimize the mistakes and just execute the game plan as best as I could, and the last few holes coming in I think I really did that” said Roye.
Haye scored 75 and 73 on day one and two respectively for an overall score of six over par 148 for second place, while William Knibbs was just one stroke back on 149 (79, 70) in third place. He was the only other golfer to post an under par score with one under par 70 on the second day.
JGA president Munn-Barrow posted 155 over the two days on the back of 80 and 75 respectively.
Six ladies completed the tournament in the 13+ handicap section with Alison Reid, convener of junior golf winning that section after posting a total score of 193 to be seven strokes ahead of second place Diane Hudson – 200 and Valerie Grant – 201 who placed third.
Tenny Davis – 155, Giovanni Blair – 164 and Richard White – 175 were the top three in the Men & Men Senior 7-12 section.
The Men Super Senior 0-12 went to Mike Gleichman who scored nine over par – 151. He won by four strokes ahead of Wayne Chai Chong who shot – 155. Dorrel Allen was third on – 158.
Philip Wilson – 154 won the Masters section ahead of George Watt who had a combined 173 over the period.
The juniors who completed the tournament were Boys 18 & U Jerone Thomas – 178 and Jamal Stewart – 192 who competed in the Boys 14-15 category.