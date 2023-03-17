Zandre Roye and Dr. Mark Newnham – Top Jamaican Performers at Trinidad & Tobago Golf Open

Zandre Roye and Dr. Mark Newnham were the top Jamaica performers at the recently concluded Trinidad & Tobago Golf Open which was played at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort in the Trinidad and Tobago from March 9 to 12. Roye placed 11th in the Championship category while Newnham came second in the Senior section.
The champion was Christopher Richards Jr. of the host country Trinidad & Tobago. He was the most consistent golfer on the course as well as the only one to post an overall single digit over par score at the end of the four-day championship. His scorecard showed one over par 73 for the first day and two over par 74 for the next three consecutive days to close the championship at seven over par 295. His countrymen Gabriel Vanososte – 12 over par 300 and Zico Coriera – 18 over par 306 came second and third respectively.
The 11th place Roye posted scores of 80, 83, 76 and 78 for a combined total of 317 which put him at 22 shots off the winner. His 76 on the third day was the best single round score of the four Jamaicans in the Open. It included an eagle, two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.
“My performance this week (last week) wasn’t my best. First time out on the golf course was the first day. It was my first time seeing the golf course. It was pretty challenging. The front nine was gettable (but) the back nine was really hard but I think I played arite this week. I think I learned a lot from this week and this being one of the big tournaments early on in the year, I like where my game is at. I have a few things to work at when I get back to Jamaica but I am excited to see what the rest of the year brings for me” said Roye.
He also said “I really wanted to place in the top ten but 11th place, just had few bad holes coming in on the last day which really cost me. The back nine was really, really tough especially on the last day. Some pin placements weren’t ideal, you had to really place the ball and quality shots coming in was key and I think I fell short in that department.”
Roye credited the Jamaica Golf Association president Jodi Munn-Barrow who accompanied to the team, for providing excellent support during the championship.
National amateur golf champion Oshae Haye who played in the championship section along with Roye was further back in 20th place. He carded 85, 77, 81 and 87 for a combined score of 330.
Dr. Newnham was the runner-up in the Senior section. He shot 81, 78, 81 and another 78 for a total score of 318 to be just two shots behind Wayne Baptiste of Trinidad & Tobago who posted 28 over par 316 to win the Senior section.
The other Jamaican in the Senior section was Dave Cameron. He placed sixth with scores of 91, 93, 78 and 86 for a total score of 348.