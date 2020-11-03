YouTube’s most-watched video revealed

‘Despacito’ is no longer YouTube’s most-watched video ever.

Baby Shark, the super annoyingly catchy children’s song, has now overtaken the 2017 single by Puerto Rican pop stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The track – recorded by a 10-year-old for South Korean kids – is known for being something of an earworm… doo doo doo doo doo doo.

It was first released in November 2015, and now has 7.05 billion views after taking the world by storm.

Baby Shark spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the Official Singles Chart – the highest position ever achieved by a children’s song in history.

It also spawned the viral dance challenge #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the world.

Baby Shark has also received Diamond certification, selling 11 million records, alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga.