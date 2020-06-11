YouTube Launches $100 Million Fund to Support Black Creators

YouTube is launching a $100 million fund to support Black creators on its platform.

As part of the effort, the platform will live stream fundraising event Bear Witness, Take Action on Saturday, June 13.

Hosted by Common and Keke Palmer, the 90-minute special will feature YouTube creators, artists, public figures and activists.

During the event, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the Equal Justice Initiative, to which YouTube has already committed $1 million in donations.

YouTube will also shine a light on racial justice issues on its Spotlight channel during the month of June.