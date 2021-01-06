Youth Charged with Romaine Atkinson’s Murder in Kingston Western

Eighteen-year-old Preston Evans, otherwise called ‘Zazoo’, of Georges Street, Kingston 13 has been charged with Murder following an incident on Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13 on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Dead is 21-year-old Romaine Atkinson, a construction worker of Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 2:20 p.m., Atkinson was at home when he was allegedly pounced upon by Evans, who shot him several times. Atkinson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evans was arrested and subsequently charged on Monday, January 4.

His court date is being finalized.

