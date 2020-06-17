Young Snake found in Montego Bay

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The capture of a tiny snake in Paradise Row, Montego Bay, St James has sparked more discussions about a “snake invasion” in the parish. This follows two incidents in which a Jamaican Boa was caught and turned over to NEPA.

On Monday, a little boy who was playing at his home saw the little serpent hissing amongst rubble. He caught it and puts it in a little juice bottle. The community members are now fearful saying an adult snake could be around.

Snake: A boy shows a snake caught in Paradise Row in Montego Bay.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....