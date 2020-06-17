Young Snake found in Montego Bay

The capture of a tiny snake in Paradise Row, Montego Bay, St James has sparked more discussions about a “snake invasion” in the parish. This follows two incidents in which a Jamaican Boa was caught and turned over to NEPA.

On Monday, a little boy who was playing at his home saw the little serpent hissing amongst rubble. He caught it and puts it in a little juice bottle. The community members are now fearful saying an adult snake could be around.

Snake: A boy shows a snake caught in Paradise Row in Montego Bay.