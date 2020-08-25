You can stay inside Taylor Swift’s former tour bus for $2K per night

It’s the Park-ed Hyatt.

In light of countless singers canceling their gigs due to the coronavirus, one enterprising Tennessee RV firm has devised a novel way to stay afloat — by renting celebrities’ idle tour buses to the public.

“We had to pivot our business,” said Joey Hemphill, co-owner of Nashville’s Hemphill Brothers, which has been servicing Tinseltown’s travel needs for 40 years. Unfortunately, business suffered badly beginning in mid-March with stars such as Post Malone and Cher returning home after renting nearly a dozen vehicles each, Insider reports.

Now, for $2,000 a night, non-celebs can stay inside one of the hundred-plus luxury campers that formerly transported the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and even Oprah to their various shows.

Naturally, 2 grand to sleep in a trailer — no matter who used it — might sound steep. However, these million-dollar mobile mansions come with a plethora of upmarket amenities, including six bunks plus a queen bed in the rear, a fully-equipped kitchen, entertainment systems and a bathroom with a shower. Doors, windows and pop-outs can all be operated electronically.

“This is a rolling five-star hotel on wheels,” said Trent Hemphill, whose company has won the National Association of Music Merchants’ Parnelli award for Coach Company of the Year eight times, per its site. Not only that but each bus “is extremely custom, and no two are the same,” Trent said.

If that didn’t pamper the public enough, Hemphill Brothers also offers tailor-made trips — which include a driver — to anywhere in the continental United States. And travelers don’t need to make a pilgrimage to Nashville to begin their vacation: Their driver will come to them.

To help ensure a coronavirus-free caravan, the drivers are tested and the buses sterilized before each trip. “People can go on road trips to see this great country of ours safely,” said Trent.

The opportunistic duo said the luxury road trips are particularly desirable in light of COVID-caused travel shutdowns. “Down the road, it will open up, and music will be back, and people may feel safe to fly to Europe again,” said Trent, “but right now, it’s this unique opportunity.”

Source: New York Post