Yolandra Banton Missing, from Hanover

15-year-old Yolandra Banton, otherwise called ‘Monique’, of Tryall Gardens, Hanover who has been missing since Sunday, February 7.

She is of dark complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 3:11 p.m., Yolandra was last seen leaving home wearing a floral dress with long sleeves. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yolandra Banton is asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.