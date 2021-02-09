Yolandra Banton Missing, from Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

15-year-old Yolandra Banton, otherwise called ‘Monique’, of Tryall Gardens, Hanover who has been missing since Sunday, February 7.

She is of dark complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 3:11 p.m., Yolandra was last seen leaving home wearing a floral dress with long sleeves. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yolandra Banton is asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....