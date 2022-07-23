Yolanda Beckford Missing, from Trelawny

Thirty-two-year-old Yolanda Beckford, otherwise called ‘Landie’, of Stone Brooks Vista, Trelawny has been missing since Thursday, July 21.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 172 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 3:50 p.m., Beckford was last seen in Montego Bay wearing a black knickers shorts, a multi-colored shirt and a pair of black slippers. Efforts to contact her were proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yolanda Beckford is being asked to contact the Montego Bay Police at (876) 684-9080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

