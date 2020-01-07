“Yellow” Shot and Killed in Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): The Clarendon police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a popular machine operator, in Hayes community in the parish, on Sunday, December 5.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Stephano Frank, also of Hayes, Clarendon.

Reports by the police are that about 7:15 p.m., Frank was standing at his gate when a motor car drove to the area, and the occupants opened fire hitting him multiple times, before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Frank was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.