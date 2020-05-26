Yanique Curvy Diva Releases New Song, ‘Say Anything’ On Pink Riddim

Recording Dancehall artiste and popular media personality Yanique Cury Diva Barrett has kick-started the Holiday weekend with the release of her latest single Say Anything. The new track was officially released last Friday evening (May 22), and already folks are enjoying it.

With the new single, which appears on the Pink Riddim, Yanique joins a pantheon of female artistes who have been leading and transforming Jamaica’s music. The riddim includes artistes like Macka Diamond, Lisa Hyper, D’Angel, Pamputae, Tall Up, and more.

Say Anything references an anonymous woman who the diva says is seemingly worrying over her and her lavish lifestyle. With lines such as “Dirty girl, stop stress ova me, yuh stay bad like. A wish bad fi me? Gwan watch me and choke. Gwan watch me Instagram post and feel ike say you can judge me. My life nice and happy over here cause don man a F**k me,” the single has been interpreted as a diss track.

It comes as no surprise to us as this isn’t the first time the songstress used her platform to take shots at others. In her previous hit single Lifestyle, many interpreted the lyrics as a hit towards her media counterpart, Miss Kitty.

The singer took to popular social media platform Twitter on Friday, May 22, 2020, to invite fans to tune into her newest studio production and has elicited a wave of positive response for her new vocals.

“New @yaniquecurydiva- Say Anything on the #PinkRiddim,” she captioned in a twitter post to her 3,000 followers.

As fans continue to immerse themselves in the new single, they are in a treat for some more new vocals. She also posted a video that captures her in a studio dancing to her lyrics.

“New music coming,” she captioned.

