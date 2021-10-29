Xyclone Scores Sixth Number One Album

Xyclone tops the iTunes charts in the USA! Dancehall was placed on the map on Friday, October 15th, a great day for Dancehall, closing Columbus Day week on a high. The international artiste dropped an album, “The Sounds Of South America”, and won. Dancehall took another leap into the stratosphere as Xyclone made history with chart-topping success.

Skillibeng had also released an album on that day but it was the Congress Society artiste who finished on top and is still above the Crocodile Teethartiste to this day. Many would seem surprised but it’s not the first number 1 placement for the artiste. Xyclone has charted every year since his second album, “From The Basement To The Big Leagues“, in 2016. Now, with “The Sounds Of South America“, Xyclone has continued his upward trend towards the “big leagues”.

Dropping his 7th studio album which debuted at number 1 on iTunes and stayed there for 4 days straight, Xyclone later grabbed the number 1 spot on Amazon as well. The Dancehall/Reggae artiste also charted in the UK, debuting at number 4 on the iTunes Charts there, but most impressively, “The Sounds Of South America” peaked at number 27 on the USA top 200 albums on iTunes. With over 50,000 streams on Spotify alone within the first week, Xyclone has high aspirations for this album.

On the same day, Xyclone also released a video for his lead single “It’s You That I Need” that was produced by the legendary Bobby Konders of Massive B and remixed by Willy Chin from the Grammy winning group Black Chiney. The song has seen thousands of views in its first few days and is a popular trend among Jamaican TikTok-ers.