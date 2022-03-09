WWII Bomb Found in Manchester

The Mandeville police in Manchester have confirmed that a bomb which is dated back as far as World War 11, was found at a site in Mandeville, Manchester, on Tuesday, March 8.

The Torpedo-shaped bomb was discovered by workmen carrying out excavation work to build a fishing pond in New Leigh Close, Mandeville.

The Bomb Unit along with a special JDF team were called to the site, and after the scene was processed, the bomb was retrieved.

It has now been sent off to the lab for testing.