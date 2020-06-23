“Writing on The Wall” Certified Gold by RIAA

Jamaican Record Producer Russian has something new to celebrate.

This, after “Writing On The Wall” has been certified GOLD by the Recording Industry Association of America, the RIAA.

Russian who’s correct name is Tarik Johnston is featured on French Montana’s dancehall-flavoured single which also features Cardi B and Post Malone.

Writing On the Wall was released September 2019 via Epic Records, and was co-written by Jamaican Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor.

A Gold Certification by the RIAA is awarded to a single or album that managed to sell 500,000 units.

French Montana is best known for the 2018 hit song, Unforgettable, a collaboration with Swae Lee. The single peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

