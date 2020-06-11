Wrecker Driver, Police Narrowly Escape Death

There was high drama in Montego Bay, St James this afternoon as a gunman fired several shots on a wrecker that was towing a car, being accompanied by a policeman.

The policeman and wrecker driver narrowly missed death during the attack at the Montego Bay Pier One car park, on Thursday, June 11.

According to a reliable source, the wrecker driver, and the policeman who was escorting him with the vehicle, were attacked on their way into the car park.

It is alleged that over 20 rounds of ammunition were fired at the wrecker with only one grazing the policeman. The source told McKoy’s News that the incident may have stemmed from a previous car seizing.

A large detachment of police and soldiers arrived on the scene to investigate the incident.

The Wrecker that was shot up is seen with a car on the ramp outside the Pier One car park in Montego Bay. on Thursday, June 11.