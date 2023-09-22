Wray & Nephew Fight Nights set for Ebony Vale Community Centre

The next staging of the exciting Wray & Nephew Fight Nights Series is slated for the Ebony Vale Community Centre in St Catherine on Saturday, October 7, 2023. With eight bouts on the fight card, patrons are in for an exhibition of good boxing and entertainment that has become the hallmark of the Wray & Nephew Fight Nights Series.
Admission is free for patrons.
Six professional boxers and 10 amateur boxers will take their enthusiasm and determination to the ring so as to secure needed wins to advance their careers. This fight features at least three boxers from the neighbouring GC Foster Boxing Gym.
Stephen Jones, President of the Jamaica Boxing Board has high praises for the series which is sanctioned by his organisation. “The response from boxers, trainers, and promoters have been very positive. We have been working in partnership with Wray & Nephew to provide a national platform that gives boxers visibility and an opportunity to satisfy requirements to advance their careers. In doing so, we have rekindled the love affair Jamaicans have with the sport and each staging attracts a larger audience.”
Pavel Smith, Marketing Manager Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum believes the overwhelming support from patrons is a catalyst for Jamaican boxing talents. “The sport of Boxing, like Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum a “Fi wi Culture”. We have embarked on two events in the Wray & Nephew Fight Night series which were a resounding success. Our boxers brought discipline and excellent sportsmanship to the ring which was well received by patrons. As we continue with the activity it is our hope that the talented Boxers of Jamaica will build their fanbase and cultivate their reputation in the sport on this platform so that when they advance to international fights they have national support in their quest for supremacy.”
The Wray & Nephew Fight Nights Series is sponsored by Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Television Jamaica, Pepsi Jamaica, Pepsi Jamaica, Ultra Medical Services, Locker Room Sports, S & G Road Surfacing Materials Limited, and Creative Sports. The Wray and Nephew Fight Nights series which began last month, is set to whet the appetites of boxing fans all the way into 2024.