Would-be Robber Beaten and Chopped in Westmoreland

An alleged robber was beaten and chopped by residents before being turned over to police in Llandilo, Westmoreland, on Monday.

Charged with shop breaking and larceny is Barrington Wallaston, 48, also known as ‘Steve,’ of the Llandilo district in the parish.

According to Little London police reports, the owner of a shop in the Llandilo Phase 4 scheme was awoken about 1:15 a.m. after hearing weird sounds coming from the shop.

After examining his CCTV cameras, he saw Wallaston breaking into his shop. The shopkeeper raised an alarm and informed nearby residents, who immediately went to assist.

Wallaston was in the shop with a quantity of cigarettes in his possession when they cornered him. He was reportedly hit and chopped several times by angry residents, who then called the police and gave Wallaston over to them.

He was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where he was treated, charged, and admitted under police guard.

