Worst Mother’s Day present ever – Trelawny woman hears of daughter’s murder in early hours

(Jamaica Star News); Annette Keeling woke up Sunday morning, Mother’s Day, to hear the worst possible news; her daughter Nickeisha, 29, had been murdered, allegedly by her baby father.

“Mi cah believe seh a dis mi get fi mi Mother’s Day present. Mi daughter over here wid mi whole day yesterday (Saturday) until har niece comb har hair. Wi even a joke an a seh a Mother’s Day hairstyle, an then she lef an go over inna the evening,” said Keeling. “Mi did even go out a road about 7 o’clock and that is the last mi talk to har.”

Reports by the police are that about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, the 62-year-old accused, who has a son with Nickeisha, turned up at the Clark’s Town Police Station, and told the officers on duty that he had just killed his common-law-wife. It is alleged that he told the cops that he recently found out that she was cheating on him and killed her out of jealousy. He reportedly took a team of officers back to his one-bedroom house in the community of Parnassus, and showed them Nickeisha’s body, which was seen laying partially naked in a pool of blood with multiple chop wounds.

The scene was processed and the body later transported to the Falmouth Hospital where the victim was officially pronounced dead. The accused, said to be in his 60s, was immediately taken into custody. When THE STAR visited Parnassus yesterday, disgruntled residents were gathered outside the couple’s home, lashing out at the cold-blooded act.

“Gally (Nickeisha’s nickname) was a good girl. A right next door she work pon a construction site, an whole night last night wi deh right beside the house a play dominoes, an a wi lock di road. Wi nuh hear nutten, an by di time around 4:30 (Sunday morning), wi hear har mother a bawl out seh dem kill Gally,” said Livert Simpson.

DID NOT DESERVE TO DIE

Keeling stated that her daughter was a quiet, jovial, loving person, who did not deserve to die in this manner. She also said that she did not know of Nickeisha and her babyfather having any relationship problems.

“She was laughing an happy, an none a wi neva hear of any argument a gwan between har and har babyfather,” she said. “Him a talk to har from she a go school, and yuh know how pickney stay wen dem decide fi give trouble, until dem have a little boy together. But a guess the family have fi just decided fi tek care a him yah now.” One senior Trelawny cop told THE STAR that the incident is very unfortunate.

“This latest attack and murder of another female has come at a time when the Government is faced with the challenges of fighting a pandemic, and also going up against the deadly attacks being carried out on women across the island, by men, out of acts of jealousy,” the officer stated.

Since the start of the year, five persons have been murdered in Trelawny.