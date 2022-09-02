Worst Deaths Imaginable, Part 1: Plane Failure

On April 17, 2018, 149 people experienced what would possibly turn out to be their most traumatic experience, and what would likely create a new erratic phobia.

Flight 1480 from Laguardia Airport in New York left for Dallas on what was expected to be just a regular routine flight. Shortly into the flight, at around 11:03am, something terrible and completely unexpected happened. The engine had failed, not when they were just taking off or when the pilot was ready to land the plane. This happened 32,000 feet in the air. One of the engines failed, and exploded.

Pieces of the engine started blowing everywhere, and some struck one of the windows. The window immediately shattered then the cabin began to depressurize.

Just FYI, all airlines are pressurized because the air is very thin at the altitude planes fly. At the average jet cruising altitude of about 30,000 to 40,000 feet, humans cannot breathe very well and out body gets less oxygen.

The compressed air from the plane began to rush out.

There was a passenger, Jennifer Rirodan, in the seat where the window was struck. She was a married mother of two and a bank executive of Wells Fargo.

Jennifer, who had her seatbelt buckled, was sucked partially out the window. Luckily, one of her fellow passengers was able to grab hold of her, obstructing her ability to fly out. Unfortunately, this was not enough to save her life as while hanging halfway through the window, she was hit by chunks of the now exploded engine of the plane. She was hit at least three (3) times in her head, her neck and her torso, causing extreme bluntforce trauma to her body. All this while they were still 32,000 feet in the air.

Jennifer was eventually pulled back in.

The plane was able to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia, but Jennifer was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was the only fatality.

