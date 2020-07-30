World U2O Championships Nairobi set for August 2021

The World Athletics Council has approved new dates for the World U20 Championships Nairobi 2020.

The World U20 Championships will now be held in Nairobi, Kenya from August 17- 22, 2021, one week after the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Under the competition’s rules, athletes aged 16, 17, 18 or 19 years on December 31, 2021 will be eligible to compete.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: “The disruption caused by the global pandemic has made it more difficult to schedule international events over the next two years, but we want to give as much certainty as we can to our athletes, Member Federations, host cities, and partners. We have done our best to choose dates that we believe are achievable and offer the best chance for our athletes and event host to shine on the international stage.”