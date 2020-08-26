World Music Artiste OJ THAGREAT Releases “Trumpet Sound” Single

OJ THAGREAT’s new single, Trumpet Sound is testament to his unbridled talent and his tenacity. Inspired by events surrounding the Black Lives Matters movements, the song title is a biblical reference.

“When the trumpet sounds the revolutionaries will rise up”

During these tumultuous times, people are taking a stance against inequalities and the injustices that have affected all people in the world. OJ THAGREAT, Jamaica’s own modern musical rebel has crafted this latest offering as his expression of hope for change.

“This track was inspired by the current chaos and uprise in racism, Martin Luther King Jr’s civil rights movement, along with my personal experience with racism while in the United States. Seeing it happen over the years and to see a repeat of it now, we need to bring awareness and state that we are tired of this – we are not sitting down anymore,” the artiste expressed.

Soulful, lyrically sound and unique delivery describes OJ THAGREAT’s music. His approach to music is always bold and genuine with blatant depictions of the human experience and struggle, this single is no different.

OJ THAGREAT is commemorating the monumental moment of the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’ s legendary Civil Rights March on Washington DC when he gave his impactful “I Have a Dream” speech 57 years ago on August 28, with the release of this new potent and highly anticipated single.

Trumpet Sound will be featured on the singer’s forthcoming EP, titled “THAGREAT UNVEIL”.

Another track on the EP is the soon to be released “Thousand Psalms” which, as the artiste describes, imparts the spiritual strength required to emerge victorious in the battle of good over evil.

Trumpet Sound was officially released on August 21 via Zojak World Wide digital distribution on all streaming platforms.