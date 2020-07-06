World leads from Miller-Uibo, Lyles and Richardson

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas and 2019 World 200m champion Noah Lyles of United States were among the top sprinters opened their outdoor campaigns in Florida at the ‘Showdown in Otown’ meeting in Montverde on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Miller-Uibo kick-started her afternoon with a 50.52 win over 400m, beating 2014 world U20 200m champion Kaylin Whitney, who clocked a PB of 51.99.

Five hours later, the 26-year-old Bahamian was back on track, this time for the 200m, which she duly won in 22.61 (-1.1m/s). 2018 NCAA 400m champion Lynna Irby was second in 23.06.

Lyles, contesting his first race of the year, sped to a 9.93 win in his 100m heat, helped by the following wind of 4.0m/s. 2017 world champion Justin Gatlin was second in that heat in 9.99 and neither man went on to contest the final.

2015 world 100m bronze medalist, Trayvon Bromell of the United States also impressed in the heats., The 24-year-old American who has been hampered by injury for the best part of three years, won his heat in 10.04 (1.6m/s), his fastest time since the 2016 Olympic final.

Kenny Bednarek, who won his heat in a PB of 10.23, went on to improve that by winning the final in 10.14. Less than two hours later, he won the 200m in a world-leading 20.06 (1.0m/s), finishing ahead of Josephus Lyles (20.41).

Double NCAA sprint champion Sha’Carri Richardson also impressed in the 100m. After a wind-assisted 10.94 (2.8m/s) in the heats, she won the final in a world-leading 11.05 (0.5m/s), beating Hannah Cunliffe (11.14).