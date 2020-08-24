World lead for Fraser-Pryce’s 10.86 in Kingston

World and Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Saturday, August 22, 2020, clocked a world-leading 10.86 seconds (0.9m/s) winning run in the women’s 100m. This happened at the sixth Velocity Fest meet, at the National Stadium in St Andrew.

The 33-year-old’s easy win saw her improve on her 10.87 seconds (1.4m/s) done on August 8 as she owns three of the top seven times run in the world so far this season.

Fraser-Pryce has been in great form all year despite running practically by herself and Saturday was no different as she got out to a fast start and was ahead by 20 metres to motor away to the line well ahead of sprint hurdler Megan Tapper who ran a season’s best 11.82 seconds, not far from her 11.75 seconds personal best.

Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, was second overall as she won her section in 10.92 seconds.

In the men’s equivalent 2011 World champion Yohan Blake ran a season’s best 10.15 seconds (0.0m/s).

Ramone Barnswell was second with 10.46 seconds and Nigel Ellis third in 10.51 seconds.

World Championships and Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson won the women’s 400m in 52.29 seconds, beating training partners Janieve Russell, 52.37, seconds; and Junelle Bromfield, 52.60 seconds.